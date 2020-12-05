Peggy Palmer Ohm, age 85 of Rockwall, formerly of New Braunfels, Texas passed from this life on December 1, 2020 in Rockwall, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gwin H. Palmer, Sr. and Leatha (Barber) Palmer; her husband, Richard C. Ohm, Sr.; son, Robbie Neal Cowen; brother, Gwin Palmer, Jr. and sister, Julia Ann Kent.
Peggy is survived by her children, Tracy Schneemann & husband, Anthony of Forney, Texas, Nancy Sant & husband, John of McQueeney, Texas, Nancy Goodson & husband, Jerry of Missouri City, Texas and Richard C. Ohm, Jr. & wife, Lyndy of Livingston, Texas; grandchildren, Christi Baldwin & husband, Josh, Thomas Goodson & wife, Jessica, Logan Ohm, Anthony Schneemann, Jr. & wife, Shelby, Gregory Schneemann, Halle Ohm and Kyle Schneemann and great-grandchildren, Riley Baldwin and Brady Baldwin.
Peggy moved from Alabama to Texas in her early years and worked as a switchboard operator for the local telephone company. Years later she met and married her husband, Richard. They were married for 43 years and lived in New Braunfels, Texas until his passing. They were members of the St. Paul Lutheran Church. She worked as a realtor and was also an active volunteer with the Fraternal Order of Eagles in New Braunfels.
Peggy was a devoted wife taking care of her husband before and after he became ill. She was also a devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. In her later years, she moved to Rockwall to be closer to her daughter.
A Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 also at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. A Procession will follow to Comal Cemetery.
Social Distancing and occupant limits will be adhered to and masks will be required
Please make donations to the Dementia Society of America
