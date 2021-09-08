Lucille Dale Lorine passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 2, 2021 under the care of Hope Hospice. She was born near New Braunfels, Texas on January 4, 1955. Lucy’s tight-”knit” family includes her loving husband of 37 years Mark E. Lorine ; son Mark Jr; future daughter-in-law Amanda Sanchez; daughter Rose Marie Hanks; son- in- law Cory Hanks and her adored granddaughter Mackynlee Belle Hanks. Lucy spent years sewing and crocheting love into countless creations for her children, and continued that love with even more dresses, blankets and snuggly animals when she became “Mimi.” Lucy loved collecting anything Snoopy, but she treasured receiving the newest Snoopy Christmas ornament of the year to add to her collection. Her husband displayed his love for her by composing many handwritten poems. Their paths first crossed while working at Ramada Inn in San Antonio, Texas and their endless love blossomed with a simple friendship poem. Lucy’s smile could light up a room, and her hugs were “the best hugs in the world.” She worked hard, loved even harder and was an example of strength to us all. Lucy will be dearly missed but always remembered.
