Wilbur George, age 95 of Canyon Lake, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Wilbur was born on April 22, 1924 to Hayden and Elsie George. He is survived by his wife Myrna Loy George; two grandsons, Bradley and Reagan George; stepson, Richard Hollums and wife Shelly; granddaughters, Sydney, Landry, Tyler; stepdaughter Becky Howard and husband Tom and two children Stephanie and Greg; stepson Bob Bell.
Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents, brother and one son. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital in Memphis Tennessee or any animal shelter of your choice. A Memorial Service will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Commented