Hazel Marie Brown Dowdy, our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt, Child of God, and one of the Greatest Generation’s most beautiful lights, passed peacefully in her sleep to reach out and touch the Face of God on January 17th, 2021 at the age of 92.
Hazel was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Eugene Anchor Brown and Elsie Berning Brown, one girl among three brothers. She was a 1946 Honors Graduate of West Philadelphia High School and worked for the telephone company. In her “spirit of adventure”, she moved to Kingsville, Texas at the invitation of her brother Gene, to begin studies at Texas A&I College. There she met Warren Coburn Dowdy, and on June 20, 1948, they began 59 years of marriage as a beautiful couple who “never had a dull moment.”
Hazel, aka “Bunny” to her friends and family, continued her education after having four children, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at A&I. She was an educator, and for years taught the latest technologies and career skills in Vocational Office Education to students at Gregory-Portland, Canyon, and Smithson Valley High Schools. She is listed in Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers.
Mom was persistent in her faith, leading the family to church every Sunday during their formative years. Eventually husband Warren began attending, thanks to experiences with Faith Alive and Cursillo. When the children moved out, Hazel and Warren moved to Canyon Lake and became founding members of St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church.
During their retirement years, Hazel and Warren loved traveling and visiting family and friends from coast to coast, and enjoyed vacations in Lake Chapala Mexico, and Costa Rica.
Later, Hazel was Warren’s dedicated caretaker and drove him to appointments, church, and music rehearsals where he played trumpet and french horn with local orchestras and bands. She was so proud of all the family’s musical accomplishments, joking that she only played the radio.
Hazel continued her active life after Warren’s death in 2007, with family, travel, and service on the Flower Guild, Daughters of the King, hosting “feast dinners” in her home, and writing the history of their church.
The family is grateful for the compassionate and energizing care provided by The William assisted living center and Guiding Light Hospice. Everyone loved Hazel’s never-ending energy, good humor, and willingness to go with the flow.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Gene, Fred and Jerry, and her loving husband Warren. She is survived by her children Patricia, Margo (Rick Swartz), Tom (Pam), and Gene (Stacy), four grandchildren Jessica Dowdy Lopez (Reyes), Rachel Dowdy, Layla (Zach) and Sheila Venturini, one step-grandchild Rich Merritt, two great-grandchildren Vincent Warren Lopez and Lydia-Renée Chopchinski, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and family friends. She will be part of her descendants forever.
The many messages of love, support, and numerous prayers have helped the transition for our family. A memorial service will be held at St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, Canyon Lake, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Francis by the Lake, or the charity of your choice.
Commented