Major Samuel Barnard Stewart II, USAR

Major Samuel (Sam) Barnard Stewart ll, USAR, was born in San Antonio in 1941 to LTC Sam (Sanlen) and Bea Tucker Stewart. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on October 1, a month short of his 80th birthday. Sam is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy, who held his heart from the moment they met until he breathed his last. Separating from her was his greatest regret. He is also survived by his brothers William and Robert Stewart as well as by his loving children Alice, Daniel and John, and his step-children Karen Kettlewell and Robin Barbour. Sam was adored by his grandchildren Colin, Morgan, Samantha, Laura, David, Linnea and Alexander, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Patricia Brandkamp and David Stewart.
Sam traveled the world in his youth as an army dependent, living in Hawaii, Japan, and Germany. He graduated from Lamar High School and attended Rice Institute while living in Houston. Sam earned a BA from Ohio State and MBA from University of Texas. He was a counterintelligence specialist with service in Vietnam. Sam was a CPA with a career in the Houston petroleum industry.
Sam and Nancy were able to take early retirement and enjoyed traveling all over the US and Canada in their RV. Eventually, they settled in New Braunfels near the beautiful Comal River.. Sam was committed to service with the New Braunfels Presbyterian Church as an Elder, tenor in the choir, driver for Meals on Wheels, Habitat worker, and a Family Promise volunteer. Scuba diving to maintain the upper Comal River was his passion. He enjoyed golf, pickle ball, car repair and polka dancing.
Sam will be remembered as a man of joy, energy, generosity, love, family and faith. An unforgettable man to all, he will be dearly missed.
Many thanks to HOPE Hospice and family members, Bob, Stef, Charlie and Pam who took care of Sam and made it possible for him to remain at home during his last months of life.
A celebration of Sam’s life will be held at NB Presbyterian church on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sam’s memory to NB Presbyterian Church.
