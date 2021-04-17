Pedro Ramon, Jr., a resident of New Braunfels, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in New Braunfels at the age of 76. Pedro was born on November 27, 1944 in New Braunfels, TX to the late Pedro Ramon and Carmen Zambrano Ramon.
Pedro loved to bowl and was a member of Strike Force Bowling Team for many years. He went to Ivey League Center and enjoyed dancing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Leanor, Norberto, Olivia, Hector and Gloria. Survivors include his siblings, Alicia Castilleja, Ramiro Ramon (Janie), Adelina Pina (Jaime), Odelia Caballero (Arturo) and Rachel Miller (Donald). Pedro is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Graveside services will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. Masks are required for funeral services. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries
