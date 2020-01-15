Harold Maurer Voges worshipped Jesus in Heaven on Sunday morning after he slipped away peacefully in his sleep on January 12, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1926 in Monthalia, TX and went on to serve in the United States Army after graduating from New Braunfels High School in 1943. Over his 93 years he touched countless lives. He was a Master Gardener, Life Member of the Comal County Junior Livestock Association, and an active member of St Paul Lutheran Church. Harold was generous and kind and always had a funny joke to share. His pickles will be missed by all as will his beautiful hymn singing. His patriotism ran deep and he could out work almost anyone. But most importantly he was a Christian man with a deep faith and was a role model for many. He truly “fought the good fight,....finished the race,..... kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Hilda Voges; his brother, Fred Voges (Vera Mae), and his sister, Mildred Schumann (Carroll).
He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Doris Nell Voges; brothers, Leonard Voges (Violet) and Mark Voges; children, Nick Voges (Janice) and Rie Voges; grandchildren, Jessica Voges Thomas (Keith) and Jerri Kelley (Chet), and 10 cherished great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the chapel of St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels. Visitation will resume from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday morning, January 16, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, followed by the funeral service, which begins at 11:00 AM. A reception will be held in the church hall immediately following the funeral service. The funeral procession will depart from the church at 1:30 PM for a 2:00 PM graveside service at Hortontown Cemetery-St. Martin Lutheran Church, which is located off of Loop 337. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church Memorial Fund in New Braunfels, TX.
