Donald Andrew Schmalz, age 89, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 while living at Eden Hill Communities, New Braunfels, TX. Born April 8, 1931 in Peekskill, NY, he was the son of the late Andrew J. Schmalz and Mildred Husted Schmalz. Don graduated high school in Churchville, NY in 1950. He served in the US Air Force from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean Conflict. While still in the service, he married Carol Joanne Kellogg on December 20, 1952 in Rochester, NY. Don’s working career included jobs in the utilities, surveying, construction, and real estate industries from 1955 to 2000. Don retired to Texas in 2001 and enjoyed bowling and playing golf with friends. Don was a proud and faithful member of Masonic Lodge #263 in Java Village, NY, and Masonic Lodge #1109 in New Braunfels, TX. He was particularly proud of achieving fifty years as a mason in 2019. Don was preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by his partner, Marsha Spaeth, New Braunfels, TX; children, Ken (Susan) Schmalz, Neenah, WI, Mark (Karen) Schmalz, Spring Branch, TX, and granddaughter Danielle Schmalz (fiancé Joseph Poncelet), Rochester, MN. A Memorial Service will be held at Lux Funeral Home Chapel in New Braunfels at a future date when social distancing and travel restrictions allow. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Wales Center, NY also at a future time.
