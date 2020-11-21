Born on the family ranch in Lavaca County on July 11, 1933, Marion “Jack” Borchers saddled his horse at dawn on November 17, 2020, and rode to Heaven after a brief battle with leukemia. By his bedside in his final hours were his wife of 60 years Robbie Ann Walters Borchers, his children Mary Ann Cozby (Raymond W III), Brenda Chapman (Daniel), William Robert Borchers (Kelly Bruce), and T Charles Borchers. His brother O. R. “Jimmy” Borchers helped him share recollections of their many hilarious brotherly antics in a special last visit that no one present will forget.
Jack attended Yoakum public schools and the University of Texas at Austin obtaining degrees in both Business Administration and Law. He served a tour of duty in Germany in the United States Army. After law school, he and Robbie settled in New Braunfels where he began a law practice and became involved in many aspects of community life. He served as Past Master and Secretary of the New Braunfels Masonic Lodge and was a member of York Rite, Alzafar Shriners and High Twelve. He taught Sunday School and served on the Board of Trustees of the First United Methodist church. His public service also included serving as a director and President of the Gonzales Warm Springs Foundation and as President and Sr. Director of the Comal County Fair Association. He was a founding member and President of the New Braunfels Evening Lions Club and was a Life Member of the New Braunfels Jaycees and Vice-President of the Texas Jaycees. He served as President of the New Braunfels Little League and was a Unicorn Band and Athletic Booster for decades. He was delighted to serve as the Assistant Trail Boss and President of the New Braunfels Heritage Trail Ride Association, as well as President of the Texas Equine Trail Riders Association. He organized and served as the first Trail Boss of the annual ride to the San Angelo Stock Show. Always a proud Longhorn, he was a Life member of the University of Texas Exes and an alumni of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Although he adopted law as a profession, he was always most at home on a horse in God’s great outdoors. He was an avid trail rider up until his final year.
Jack will be remembered for his civic endeavors, his love of good Aggie jokes, his zest for life, his affinity for horses and children as well as his charitable nature. No Girl Scout ever left his presence without being relieved of a substantial quantity of cookies! He enjoyed many years of hunting on the Krause Ranch and in Big Bend with his buddies. And, of course, he was a proud American and extremely devoted to Republican politics. He was founding member and the first President of the Comal County Republican Men’s Club, and his last outing in his burnt orange pickup truck was riding in the Trump Train wearing his MAGA hat.
Jack is also survived by his beloved 7 grandchildren Meredith and Raymond W. Cozby IV; Zachary Chapman (Taylor) and Janelle Chapman Brown (Taylor); and Rebecca, William and Benjamin Borchers. He was preceded in death by his parents William Menn and Mary (Schaeg) Borchers, his brothers and their wives William Henry and Joyce Borchers and Dr. Charles Lewis and Mary Katherine Borchers and his sister in law Elizabeth Ana “Betty Ann” Borchers.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. Following a private Masonic Burial Service, a Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Shriners Hospital for Burned and Crippled Children, c/o Alzafar Shrine at 901 N Loop 1604 West, San Antonio, TX 78232 (marked for Galveston Hospital), or the St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 1400 Ridge Creek Lane, Bulverde, TX 78163.
