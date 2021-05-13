Albert Kenneth Kanz, Jr., a life-long resident of Sattler, TX, died unexpectedly on May 10, 2021 at the age of 84.
Albert was born in the family home in Sattler, TX on October 27, 1936 to his parents, Albert Sr. and Cora Pape Kanz. Al spent his younger years hunting with his brother where he gained his passion for hunting. Later, he joined the Army National Guard in 1955, before he married his wife, Lula Mae Preiss, on June 4, 1960. They had their first daughter in 1961, while they were working at the Guadalupe Valley Telephone Coop together. They had their second daughter in 1969. After their time at the telephone company, his parents retired and Al and Lu took over the family business, Kanz Store, in Sattler, TX in 1970. In 1976 they closed Kanz Store and built Kanz Feed & Seed across the road. After a successful start they decided to relocate Kanz Feed & Seed into a bigger building on FM 2673 in 1982, to expand their business and give the community a larger selection of feed supplies. Al could be found sitting on the feed sacks visiting with lifelong customers and friends reminiscing about old times. He enjoyed having his grandkids around and occasionally put them to work at the feed store. They retired in 2017 and closed Kanz Feed & Seed. Al then could be found riding his four-wheeler, mowing the grass, feeding the animals, and enjoying life.
Preceded in death by his parents Albert Sr and Cora Pape Kanz and brother in-law, Charles Pankey.
Al is survived by his wife, Lula Mae Kanz, of 60 years. Two daughters: Glenda Curtis (Michael); Crystal Pilus (David). Four grandchildren: Jaclyn Doyal (Brad); Megan Curtis; Matthew Pilus; Amanda Pilus. Great grandchild: Mason Doyal. Sister: Esther Kanz Pankey. Brother: Bobby Kanz (Michelee). Nephew: John Pankey (Alice). Nieces: Charlotte Alvarez, Jenifer Walker (Kurt).
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home located at 1071 FM 2673, Canyon Lake, TX. Donations can be made to Canyon Lake Fire & EMS Department in lieu of flowers.
