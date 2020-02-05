Ursula Kossaeth, age 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 31, 2020 with her loving family at her side.
Ursula was born on February 13, 1935 in Mannheim Schonau, Germany to the late Otto and Elsa Geiselmann Herbold. She was employed as a Supervisor for 28 years by the Shertz-Cibolo UCISD working in the Child nutrition department. She loved collecting spoons from around the world. Among many of her passions were gardening, feeding their deer, needle point, and quilting. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends and cooking at all special holidays for them. Ursula was married to Marvin C. Kossaeth on June 1, 1974. They were both members of The American Legion Post # 179.
Ursula is survived by her husband, Marvin Kossaeth; children, Edwin W. (Karen) Keene, Allen L. (Violet) Kossaeth, Clifford R. Kossaeth, and Debra J. (Earl) Schwab; son in law, Darrel Kennemer; 18 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren; sister, Laura Spanooski; nieces, Hydie Smith and Gabi Herbold; great-nieces and nephew, Oliver McGuire, Brita Hardy, and Tina McGuire. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lenora Frieda Kennemer on January 19, 2010.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at the Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Friday February 7, 2020 at the Hill Country Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be given in Ursula’s Honor to the charity of one’s choice.
