Barbara Jean Griffin

Born on Jan. 19, 1924 in Downers Grove, Illinois as Barbara Jean “BJ” Woodward, she was the 3rd child of Harold O. and Blanche (Blair) Woodward. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 24, 2019 in New Braunfels, TX. She was 95 years of age.
Her mother died shortly after her birth and she was raised by her beloved grandparents, Walter & Elsie (Felton) Woodward of Chapin IL.
Strong and determined, with a borrowed dress from her sister, she left home the day after she graduated from Chapin High School and went to DeKalb, IL where she attended a trade school for wiring radios for the war effort. It was there she married Floyd Hetchler in October 1942 before he was shipped out The couple had three children: James, Ronald, and Richard. Ronnie died as an infant. The couple divorced in 1955, while BJ was working for the Wurlitzer as a piano tuner. While working at Wurlitzer’s she met her 2nd husband James Davis and married him 1957.
Barb & Jim had two children: Mark and Luann. In 1969 they moved to South Bend, IN where she did clerical work for several companies, including The Coca-Cola Bottling Co. and Bendix Trucking Company, from which she retired. After 20 years of marriage Jim & BJ divorced, but would remain friends for the rest of her life.
While working at Bendix she met Larry Griffin whom she married in 1979 and would remain life partners until her death. Along with Hope Hospice, Larry provided loving care to BJ allowing her to remain in the comfort of her own home.
So, how do you sum up a life of 95 years? Our wife and mom was hard working, caring, and as strong as steel. She loved spinning donuts in snowy parking lots, fresh baked goods, sewing clothes, drinking a cold beer at the camp ground with friends, and chasing fire trucks to watch raging fires. She had episodes of ESP that spooked her. She could talk a blue streak and was a social butterfly. She always wanted to be a race car driver and was partial to Fords. No matter how old her kids were, you better never drop an F-bomb in front of her. She was pretty, funny, amazing, and loved life to the fullest.
She is survived by her husband Larry Griffin of New Braunfels, TX, daughter Luann (Chris) Gondocs of Cape Coral, FL, and the three sons Jim (Susan) Hetchler of New Braunfels, TX; Richard O. Hetchler of San Antonio, TX; and Mark (Dan Hack) Davis of Buckeye, AZ. She has six grandchildren, six great-grand children, and four great-great grandkids. At her request there will be no services and internment will be at Chapin Cemetery at a future date. BJ asked that donations to be made to Hope Hospice of New Bruanfels, Texas.
The family thanks Hope Hospice for their loving care with special thanks to Debbie (a/k/a Super Nurse) who went above and beyond to provide our Mom and the family with loving care. Also, Michelle, who brought an element of friendship and companionship into Mom’s life that was so appreciated. She loved you both.
Commented