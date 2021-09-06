Paul John Ullrich, 30 years old, went to be with the Lord on August 23rd, 2021. Paul was a beloved Son, Grandson, Brother, Uncle, Nephew & Cousin who was a Free Spirit, and brought light to any room and always had a smile! “PJ” was an avid fisherman who always knew where the best spots were to catch fish, and he was an incredible artist! He is survived by his Mother, Sandy Kiesling, Father, Paul Scott Ullrich, both of New Braunfels. Grandmothers Jackie Ullrich and Mamie Henke of New Braunfels. Siblings Jason Barth, Brandon Ullrich, & Meredith Crain. Nieces Alexa Sanchez, Alayna Crain, and Kensley Ullrich. Nephews Jaxon Barth, Lincoln Barth, Daxton Ullrich, Noah Horstmann, and Oliver Horstmann. He will surely be missed, but we will rejoice in the many great memories we have shared and made with him along the way.
Memorial Service will be held at Lux Funeral Home on Saturday, September 11th, at 3pm.
*In Lieu of Flowers, the Family has asked to make a donation in Paul’s name to:
https://connectionsifs.org/Donate or you can call: 830-629-6571 ext. 315.
