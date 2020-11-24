Thomas Partida Jr.

Tomas Partida Jr, age 86, passed away peacefully Nov. 17, 2020. He was born in New Braunfels, TX on May 24, 1934 to Tomas and Estafana Partida Sr.
Tomas will be remembered as a loving husband and father, who had a caring heart and loved his family dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Robert Partida and Arturo Partida. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Estella (Guerrero) Partida, and their children Kathy Suarez (spouse Lupe), Joe Partida (spouse Monica), Elizabeth Dietert (spouse Donny), his six grandchildren, Joshua Suarez, Samantha Partida, Steven Partida, Lane Dietert, Austin Dietert, and Sean Dietert, as well as, his great-grandchildren, Lorelei Dietert, Cohen Dietert and Kase Dietert. His surviving siblings are Cruz Partida (spouse Tencha) and Mary Jane Morales, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was active in his Church and his love for music allowed for many years of enjoyment playing mariachi music.
Tomas was a proud graduate of New Braunfels High School class of 1953. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. and proudly served a 26 year distinguished military career where he and his family were stationed throughout the country. Besides playing Mariachi music, Tomas enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends. He also enjoyed family gatherings so he could visit and offer any helpful advice to his beloved grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Hope Hospice and Toys for Tots.
Public Visitation is Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 6:00pm with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00pm at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Tx 78130. Mass will be Wednesday, November 25th at 10:00am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 138 N. Austin, New Braunfels, Tx 78130, followed by a private family burial. The Rosary, Mass and Committal service will be Livestreamed on the Zoeller Funeral Home Facebook page. Please visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9909759 to leave memories and condolences for the family as well as connect to the Livestreams.
