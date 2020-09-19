William Joseph Carter

William Joseph Carter, age 54, passed away September 4, 2020. Bill was born in Cleveland, Ohio on May 24, 1966. He was an industrial welding inspector who lived life to the fullest, as witnessed by his love of rock music, guitars, computers and his friends and family. Bill grew up in the Republic of Panama, where he loved the beaches and surfing. Preceding him in death were his father Victor Patterson Carter and his sister Victoria Anne Carter. Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife Ruth Anna Hart; mother Loretta Jean Carter; brother John Bruce Carter and his wife Rebecca Liston Carter; brother-in-law John Scott Cunningham, and his extended family in Panama. He also will be missed by his stepson James Mears and niece and nephew Christina and Alexander Carter. He leaves behind friends and family in Florida, New York, Ohio, Texas, The Netherlands, and Panama. He will also be remembered by his “family” of friends at River City Advocacy.  Prince Harry and Pretty miss him too.