Horace Brucks passed away at the age of 88 in Boerne, Texas on August 11, 2020.
He was born on July 18, 1932 to parents Henry Otto Brucks and Martha W. Schlather in Mesquite, Texas. Horace was a long time New Braunfels resident.
He was an insurance adjuster for USAA for more than 20 years and a long-time member of the Herman Sons.
He was survived by his beloved Wife of 65 years, Martha F. Brucks, his two sons Frank and Robert Brucks and his grandsons Christopher and Bryan Brucks. He leaves behind many close friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home on Saturday, September 5th at 10:00 am. Burial will take place at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park following the Funeral Service.
