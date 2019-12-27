Donald Ragsdale

Donald Lee Ragsdale II (Donnie)
Donnie is the cherished son of Donald and Vickie Ragsdale, loving brother to sister, Jennifer Morrison (Dan) and brother, Cody Ragsdale and uncle to Maddox and Isabell Morrison. Donnie was born at Misawa Air Base in Misawa Japan, March 31st 1987. Although Donnie never returned to Japan, he deeply loved the Asian culture and dreamed of living there someday. Donnie will be missed by his family beyond measure. While Donnie overcame numerous obstacles throughout his lifetime he also attained many successes such as graduating with a bachelor’s degree in communication from Schreiner University, taking first place in a poetry contest in high-school and taking first place in a talent show playing a guitar solo during his college years. In recent months, Donnie had fallen in love with the family’s newest member, Mamie a tiny Shih-tzu puppy. Donnie loved spending time with Mamie, often cupping her face in his hands and asking her what she was thinking. Donnie lived his life as though his sole purpose was to protect and serve his younger brother, Cody. Their bond ran deep and they enjoyed hanging out while listening to Korean music, watching Korean cooking shows and watching K-pop videos. Donnie’s family would like to thank the outstanding team of staff at Christus Santa Rosa, New Braunfels ICU led by Dr. Bryan Fisk, Critical Care Intensivist. Numerous compassionate nurses and other staff cared for Donnie around the clock in his final days. A special thank you to Dr. Todd S Larsen, who cared for Donnie as a child and came back into his life to resume care during the past year. Arrangements are pending at Lux Funeral Home, New Braunfels. Services are not planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Christus Foundation, New Braunfels or Morningside Ministries, San Antonio Texas.
