Charles James Dicker gained his glorious, well-deserved Angel wings on February 18, 2021 in the loving presence of his family as the snow fell down in the Texas Hill Country. Chuck was born on September 30, 1945 in Brady, TX. He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Ann (Ginger) Dicker, daughters Katy Janae Alford (Frisco, TX), Lindsay Margaret Dicker (Highland Village, TX), grandsons Ty and Dylan Alford (Frisco, TX), Pat and Trish Gueldner (Spring Branch, TX), Tommy and Rosie Gueldner (Port Aransas, TX), Christine Hoog and Jeff Payne (San Antonio, TX) and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and many cousins in New England who all loved him so much. He was known by many names….Chuck, Dad, Opa, Charlie, Dicker, Homer Dito, Big Kahuna, CJ, CJD, Uncle WooWoo, Weather Guy and sweet husband.
Chuck was preceded in death by his mother Helen Marie Dicker Cole and Bruce Cole of Brady TX, father William Jouko Dicker of Fitchburg MA and Uncle Charles James (Buzz) Waldschmidt of Brady, TX.
Chuck so loved his family, church and country. He was a wonderful, loving father and never missed out on any opportunity that involved a dance recital of Katy’s or a basketball game or track meet of Lindsay’s while they both were growing up. He took pride in taking his two daughters golfing in their adult years. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandsons, teaching them golf, fishing, and the values of life and faith. There was never a dull moment being with him and he could create fun at any moment.
Chuck was an avid golfer who relished his memories on the golf course with his buddies in Brady and on courses across Texas and beyond. He was part of two State Championship Teams at Brady High School, part of the National Championship Team at Odessa College and was awarded 1st Team All-American. His love of golf after college earned him three Memorial Day Championships in Brady. Chuck continued to always enjoy any golf outing with his friends and family during his life-long years.
He treasured his service to his Country, serving in the United States NAVY, where he studied Meteorology and served as an Aerographers Mate in Kingsville, TX Naval Air station. He was also a crash crew member in the Philippines. His NAVY was always near and dear to his heart.
Chuck attended Odessa Junior College on a Golf Scholarship before he enlisted in the U.S. NAVY. During his service in the NAVY, he attended Texas A&I in Kingsville, TX. He ultimately finished his college years at Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, TX where he continued to play golf, and graduated in 1974 with a degree in Geography and Mathematics. He was a Golf Coach and Math Teacher at John Jay High School in San Antonio. Later on, his career included Senior Vice President at Texas Motor Transportation Association and he was also a Lobbyist. Soon after, he followed through with a long career with John Mondics Insurance Group as Vice President of Sales.
Chuck enjoyed serving his community and church over the course of his life. He served nine years as Trustee on the Hays Consolidated School District School Board, and up until his death, served as a Board member at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He also was devoted to his Alma Mater, where he served on the Texas State University (formerly “SWT”) Alumni Board as a member for over 20 years. Within those 20+ years, he became the Texas State University Alumni President and Past President Board of Directors.
His legacy continues on through his wife Ginger, daughters Katy and Lindsay, adoring grandson’s, Ty and Dylan and numerous family members and friends from north to south and east to west. He was a friend to all, and he was always kind and generous, welcoming, gracious, patient and faithful.
May your soul be at peace with the The Lord dear Chuck, Dad, and Opa. Until our next tee-time, we love you and we will see you on the course.
Pallbearers are Robert Floyd, John Mondics, Tyler Gueldner, Jonathan Mondics, Skip Priess, Jim Criswell, Karlton Steffens, Bruce Cotton and Chuck Priess.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 5-8:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home 615 Land St. New Braunfels, TX 78130. Funeral Service will be Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church 777 W. San Antonio St. New Braunfels, TX. 78130. The Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at Rest Haven Cemetery, 620 Hwy 87 N. Brady, TX 76825.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Chuck’s honor to St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels, Hope Hospice, or Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
