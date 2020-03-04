Jesus Noyola, age 76, passed away on Sunday March 1st, 2020. Born in Laredo Texas. Jesus Noyola served 24 years in United States Air Force. Retired as a Master Sergeant. He was a Vietnam war veteran. He received several awards and Decorations including Air Medal Air Force Commendation Medal with one bronze Oak leaf cluster. He is survived by his wife Maria Noyola and his four children; Kenneth Smith, Maria (Maggie) Garcia, Maria (Christina) Farrell, Jesus Noyola Jr. He had 10 grand children, and 21 great grand children, all of whom he loved very dearly.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 5th at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 415 S. Business 35, New Braunfels Texas, 78130. Visitation from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. Prayer service starts at 7:00pm. Burial Service will be held on Friday, March 6th at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with full military honors.
1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio Texas 78209, at 9:45am.
