Cecil Wayne Neuse, August 10, 1950 – September 29, 2019, was born in Comal County to Evelyn Schumann Neuse and Ottmar Neuse. Cecil attended Canyon High School and was a partner at Neuse Paving & Hauling. He passionately loved raising cattle, hay, and hunting. He loved his grandchildren and visiting with friends on his porch. He is preceded in death by his brother, Leroy O. Neuse and sister, Jolene Meyer. He is survived by Becky Fletcher, sons Ryan and wife Erin Neuse and Jared Neuse, grandchildren Brianne Neuse, Kaitlyn Neuse and Callen Neuse, nieces and nephews, Becky’s Family and a host of friends. He made a lasting impression on all. Public Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 am at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Tx, 78130 with burial to follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
