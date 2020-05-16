William Ned Martin, 88 went to be with the Lord peacefully at his home in New Braunfels on Friday, May 8, 2020. His death was due to natural causes.
Ned was born in Lillian, TX on December 10, 1931. He joined the Navy at the age of 19 and served 4 years. While on leave in 1952, Ned met Joyce, a beautiful 17 year old woman, on a blind date. They fell in love and married 3 months later.
After working at 3M for many years, he retired in 1997. He enjoyed volunteering for Hope Hospice, St. Jude’s Childrens Ranch, his church, Prison Ministries and other benevolent activities. He served his Lord Jesus faithfully until his final day. His body now rests beside his wife of 60 years, Joyce L. Martin at East Memorial Cemetery Stephenville, TX.
In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his parents Joseph Franklin Martin and Ruthie May McDuff Martin, his brother Joseph Elliott Martin, sister Marjorie Ruth Martin Smith.
Ned is survived by his two daughters, Pam Martin McElrath, Robin Martin Beger and her husband Eugene Beger. Grandchildren Erin McElrath, Justin Beger, Rachel Beger Hauser and husband Jonathan Hauser. As well as, many nieces, nephews, cousins and 3 dear sisters in law.
Memorial service is pending at Christ Presbyterian Church in New Braunfels, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Christ Presbyterian Church, Hope Hospice New Braunfels or a charity of choice.
Commented