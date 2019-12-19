Ronald James McTee Sr. of Spring Branch, TX. passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born in Houston, TX on January 10, 1941 to Clifford and Gladys McTee. Ronald and his family lived in many places while his father was in the military, but most of his childhood they resided in Waco, Texas. Ron graduated from La Vega High School in May 1959. In 1960, Ronald joined the U.S. Navy. He was a fighter pilot on the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier. Ronald served in the Vietnam War where he received two Silver Stars.
After his military service Ronald began working in various oil field service companies and ended his career with 26 years with for M.W. Kellogg as an Account Manager and Internal Auditor. As an auditor for the company, he was able to travel to many places around the world. It was also at M.W. Kellogg where he met his wife Janis and married her on February 29, 1992. He and Janis traveled around the country in their RV. Ronald was a Life Member of the American Legion Post # 0179, Comal County 100 club, U. S. Naval Institute, Military Officers Association and VFW Post # 8800. He was also a member of Bulverde United Methodist Church. Ronald will always be remembered for his love, loyalty and his dry sense of humor. He loved his family and was crazy about all his puppies.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Gladys McTee; and brother, Clifford R. McTee Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Janis McTee.; son, Ronald J. McTee Jr.; daughter, Janine E. Hanson and husband Jeff; granddaughters, Christie McTee and Kayla Wheatley; great-grandson, Shiloh; sister-in-law, Elsie McTee, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. with the Funeral Service beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Bulverde United Methodist Church, 28300 US-281, San Antonio, TX 78260. Interment will immediately follow at Hill Country Memorial Gardens 11700 TX-46, New Braunfels, TX 78132. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bulverde UMC or the American Legion Post # 0179.
