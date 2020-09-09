Maria M. Hernandez, age 89, of San Antonio, TX passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at the William Assisted Living in San Antonio, Texas. She was born to Louis Suarez and Paula Barboza Suarez in Round Rock, Texas on May 8, 1931.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years Antonio Hernandez; sons, David L. Hernandez and Rene A. Hernandez; grandchildren, Amanda Zars, Christopher Hernandez, Michael Hernandez, and Matthew Hernandez; great grandchildren, Ava Zars, Eli Zars, and Ty Zars; brother, Lupe Suarez. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Victoria Campos, Louisa Munoz, Eufracia Ortega, Mary Martinez, and Ramona Villarreal; brothers, Juan Suarez, Pedro Suarez, Daniel Suarez, and Gabriel Garcia.
A Private Funeral Service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home with Reverend Jose L. Munoz officiating. Burial will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
