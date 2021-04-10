Patricia Daniel Williams

In loving memory of Patricia “Patsy” Daniel Williams. Patsy lived life loving God, loving family, loving friends, loving strangers, all sadly left behind. Her spirit is carried on by her family and all the friends she made during her life. Patsy was born to Benjamin Luna Daniel and Trinidad Ramirez Daniel on March 18, 1953, in Houston, Texas. Patsy’s loving husband Ron, and sons Sean and Mark, were with her when she went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 27, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 68.
Patsy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and loving friend to many. She was preceded in death by her father, Benjamin Luna Daniel. Patsy is survived by her loving husband and high school sweetheart, Ron Williams of Canyon Lake; son, Sean Williams and wife, Dr. Beth Little, grandson, Benjamin “Benny” Sol Williams of Chugiak, Alaska; son, Mark Williams of Austin, Texas; mother, Trine Daniel of Seguin, Texas; sister, Gloria Saenz and husband, Joe Saenz and their children, Michael Saenz and Joe Daniel Saenz; sister, Margaret Ana Luna and her children, Danielle Bardgette and Gabriela Bardgette; sister, Katherine Tizravesh and husband, Ali Tizravesh and their children, Roxanne Tizravesh and Rex Tizravesh; sister, Yolanda Coroy and husband Al Coroy and their daughter, Lauren Robert Coroy; sister, Carmen Hendrickson and husband Stephen Hendrickson and their daughter, Stephanie Herpin. She leaves behind numerous additional loving relatives and dear friends.
While Patsy experienced success in every facet of her life, her greatest joy was in her family roles as wife to Ron, mother to her son Mark, son Sean and wife Beth, and grandmother “Bia” to Benny. She was an active member of Canyon Lake United Methodist Church where she was involved in several church ministries and also found time to volunteer in various Canyon Lake community activities.
Patsy graduated from the second class of J. Frank Dobie High School in 1971, Houston, Texas. She earned her A.A. degree in Interior Design from San Jacinto Jr. College. Patsy was a person with many talents. To name a few, she loved interior decorating, gardening, cooking, painting, kayaking, hiking, traveling, and serving the community. Most everything interested her! She had an artist’s spirit and loved to host gatherings of family and friends. As she moved through life, her love of fine arts was enhanced with technical talents. She retired from Boeing as an analyst in 2017, then soon after she and Ron moved to Canyon Lake. They thanked God often for placing them on the side of the hill in Canyon Lake, living their dream, not only in a beautiful part of Texas, but more so for being among so many beautiful people.
The tragic and sudden loss of our beloved Patsy has touched the grieving hearts of so, so many, almost without bounds. Those who knew Patsy knew she was a dedicated advocate of pandemic safety protocol. With so many loving her, and knowing Patsy, her family seeks to carry out the visitation and memorial service through her eyes, the vision she would find acceptable, recognizing she would not want her final moments to place any of those she loved in harm’s way.
Visitation: welcoming all, will be Friday, April 16, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 p.m. at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 189 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130. Masks and social distancing required.
Memorial Service: respecting Patsy’s wishes, will be for the immediate family only on April 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Pastor Michael Mumme officiating. For all others who loved her, grieving her loss, the family lovingly invites you to join the memorial service via livestream, link follows -
Stay tuned to mark your calendar, (date to be determined), for an unencumbered, uninhibited with boat loads of hard, hard hugs, a celebration of celebrations of Patsy’s life where all those who loved Patsy will be invited to share love, grief, happiness, tears of sadness, and tears of joy!
Finally, Patsy was a loving advocate of all things related to Community Resource and Recreation Center (CRRC) of Canyon Lake. She would deeply appreciate memorial donations be made to CRRC, https://crrcfcanyonlake.org/donate or to the charity of your choosing.
May God bless you and keep you all!
