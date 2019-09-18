HELEN M. KANZ

Born Marieanna Helene Schoenfeld on July 29, 1913 in Fredericksburg, TX. Helen entered God’s loving embrace on September 14, 2019 at the age of 106.
As the unborn daughter of Bruno Willie Schoenfeld and Elisabeth Morgenstern Schoenfeld, Helen moved from Hartsmanndorf, Germany to Fredericksburg, TX being born short weeks later after their arrival. Daughter of a sharecropper, her early life took her to Comfort and Sisterdale before moving to New Braunfels in 1929. The Great Depression forced her into the workforce denying her the high school education she was so looking forward to. Helen married Hanno Edward Kanz on September 11,1940 and continued her life as a working girl until the birth of their daughter in 1950. Having lived through two World Wars and the Great Depression, Helen settled into the life of an active “mom” participating in numerous school programs and the Home Demonstration Club. Helen and Hanno found time to enjoy the good life with bowling leagues, summer vacations and dancing at Eagle’s Hall. Her legendary gardening skills were evident everywhere around her home. After the loss of her husband in 1997, Helen continued her bowling and gardening well into her 90’s.
Helen is survived by her daughter JoAnn Mayer and husband Martin, her sister Lottie Kelm, sister-in-law Lila Schoenfeld, granddaughter Heather Alaniz and husband Ricco and three loving great grandchildren, Aydin, Isabella and Isaac. As one of seven children, Helen’s survivors include numerous nieces and nephews and their children.
Visitation will be at Doeppenschmidt’s Funeral Home on September 18, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00. Graveside services will be September 19, 2019 at 1:30 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may go to any charity of one’s choice.
