Gudalupe “Lupe” Dominguez, Sr.

Thursday, August 6, 2020, devoted Husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and musician, Guadalupe “Lupe” Dominguez, Sr., was called to our Lord and Saviors arms at the age of 70.
Lupe was born in Cuero, TX on November 21, 1949 to the late Rev. Edmundo and Eufracia Dominguez. Lupe was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Lisa Marie Dominguez and brother, Luciano “Chano” Dominquez.
Lupe is survived by his childhood sweetheart, wife of 53 years Frances L. Dominguez; daughters Tina Marie Perales (Kenny), Priscilla Ann Dominguez; sons, Lupe Dominguez, Jr., Jonathan Lagunas; Grandchildren, Julian Dominguez (Dallery), Lauren Dominguez, Kaylee Mejias (Jose), Kassandra and Hailey Padilla, Max Lagunas; Great-grandchildren, Adrian and Henry Hernandez.
Lupe started working at Mission Valley Mill the day before he married his “baby doll”. During the 40 plus years he made many lifelong friends. Lupe loved playing softball and was an awesome 1st baseman. Talk about doing the splits to get that out. And man, oh man could he BBQ. But with Lupe the Lord, family and music were his loves. He started singing when he was 2 years old, then learned to play the guitar on his own. Years later forming a Christian band and then a Tejano band. His band Texanna was also one of the first bands to form the Landa Park “Concert in the Park” series in 1984. After performing Tejano music for over 25 years the Lords lost sheep had come home.
Lupe enjoyed playing at church, any church. Many times, he would play at outdoor concerts and memorial services. He felt that this was his calling from the Lord. Lupe would say to his wife “Doing it for the Lord, Fran. For Jesus.!”
Our family would like to say thank you to Christus Hospital New Braunfels “3rd floor” staff for taking care of Lupe and our family. Thank you for what you did and continue to do. You are the hands and feet of Jesus.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Wednesday, August 19, at Zoeller Funeral Home and will continue until 9:00 PM. A Service will be held 12:00 noon Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home with burial to follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be given to Feed the Children and St. Jude’s
