Brian Paul Hubertus, 50, passed away in his home, surrounded by friends and family, on December 13th 2020. He was born October 13th, 1970, in New Braunfels Texas, the son of Leroy A. and Jeanette Ott Hubertus. Brian graduated from Canyon High school, class of 1989. Following graduation, he was employed by a couple of miscellaneous entities here in New Braunfels, then he finally found his home at Stripling Blake Lumber Company, which is now titled BMC Building Materials and Construction. Brian was employed there for over 28 years.
During those 28 years at BMC Building Materials, Brian married Michelle Cooksey, his high school sweetheart in 1992. They celebrated 28 years of marriage in April. Their only child, a baby girl, Ashlyn Nicole Hubertus was born in 1998, and was Brian’s light of his life.
Brian has been a loyal member of the Comal County Fair Association since 2008 and served as President in 2018. He has also been a part of Serve Outdoors, Hill Country Chapter since 2015.
In addition to his parents, Brian was predeceased by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides of the family. Surviving in addition to his wife, Michelle R. Hubertus, are his daughter, Ashlyn N. Hubertus, brother Thomas Hubertus, and his wife Julie Hubertus, sister in-law Tiffany Kasuba-Eudy, and her husband Hampton Eudy; mother in-law Lorene Cooksey, father in-law Jerry L. Cooksey and his wife Barbara; nieces Savannah & Kyndell Hubertus, Madison & Brooklyn Kasuba, Harper Eudy & nephew, Austin Kasuba.
Public Visitation and Viewing will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home from 2-6 PM on Sunday December 20th 2020. A holy rosary will be recited at 5 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church at 10 AM Monday December 21st 2020. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery on FM 482 and Wenzel Lane. Those who wish to remember Brian in a special way, may make gift donations to Serve Outdoors-- https://www.txhcserveoutdoors.org/ Please visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9945146 to leave memories and condolences for the family. The Rosary, Mass and Committal Service will be Livestreamed on the Zoeller Funeral Home Facebook page.
