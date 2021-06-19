Funeral arrangements are pending with Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services for Victor Villanueva, a resident of New Braunfels, who passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 14, 2021 in Seguin at the age of 30.
Most Popular
Articles
- Body of Schertz man recovered from Canyon Lake
- Inflatable water slides slide into New Braunfels
- Divers search for man missing in Canyon Lake
- Continental celebrates moving ahead with construction of facility in New Braunfels
- New Braunfels council to get update on large development along I-35
- New Braunfels Food Bank breaks ground on housing complex
- New Braunfels police probing possible attempted kidnapping case
- Searchers find pair of bodies in Guadalupe River
- Comal County Sheriff's Office chases, corrals CRRC theft suspect
- Solutions discussed during Comal County workshop on Canyon Lake
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented