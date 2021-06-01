Theresa Koepp went to be with our lord and savior on 05/27/2021. She was born in New Braunfels TX on January 3, 1964 to Sigfrid and Leora Swenson.
Theresa graduated from Clemens High where she was involved in basketball, tennis, and Jr ROTC. When in Jr. ROTC she attended Lackland Leadership camp and in 1981 was part of the winning team in the Texas State JROTC Drill Team. She graduated with honors, received 9 scholarships, and was involved into 3 honor societies.
Later Theresa attended Southwest Texas State University where she graduated with honors earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Technology.
Theresa was a devoted wife and mother of 3 children: Stephen Arndt, Shannon Pital, and David Arndt. She loved camping and fishing with her children. She passed down these skills to her children as their Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader.
Having a great love of genealogy, Theresa loved sharing her family history with everyone. She was a 7th generation New Braunfels with her ancestor being one of the founding fathers. She also enjoyed needlework and was devoted to helping many charities.
Theresa met her husband Patrick Koepp and they fell in love instantly. They enjoyed taking many vacations and went to as many dancehalls as they could. She greatly enjoyed helping Patrick build their home where they have lived in since their courtship. They married in their home on February 14, 2009.
Public Viewing and Visitation will be held on Thursday June 3, 2021 from 5:00pm – 9:00pm at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday June 4, 2021 at 10:00am at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Committal Service will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX-46, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
