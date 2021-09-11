James L. Harvey

James L. Harvey gained his Angel Wings on September 4, 2021. He was born on February 20, 1949 in Houston, Texas to Lucian and Katherine Savage Harvey. James was a veteran serving in the U. S. Army. James was a good man: hardworking, honest, and loving. He liked to play slot machines and watch Grit TV.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Sharon Thornell Harvey; brother, Edward Harvey; in-laws, Elton, Sr. and Betty Thornell; mother-in-law, Ruby Schlichting; sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Schlichting; brothers-in-law, Elton, Jr. and Ralph Thornell. 

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Norma Jean; daughter, Heidi Mueller and Joe Baker; brothers, John Harvey and wife Mary, Kenneth Harvey and wife Brenda and their children Jerri Seets, Jason Harvey, and Jennifer Bremer, their spouses and families; sisters-in-law, Dana Clary, Robin Breeding and their spouses and families; sister-in-law, Diana Howse; niece Pam Thornell; and special niece, Kimberly Thornell DeLuca and her spouse and family. 

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in James’ honor to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.