James L. Harvey gained his Angel Wings on September 4, 2021. He was born on February 20, 1949 in Houston, Texas to Lucian and Katherine Savage Harvey. James was a veteran serving in the U. S. Army. James was a good man: hardworking, honest, and loving. He liked to play slot machines and watch Grit TV.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Sharon Thornell Harvey; brother, Edward Harvey; in-laws, Elton, Sr. and Betty Thornell; mother-in-law, Ruby Schlichting; sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Schlichting; brothers-in-law, Elton, Jr. and Ralph Thornell.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Norma Jean; daughter, Heidi Mueller and Joe Baker; brothers, John Harvey and wife Mary, Kenneth Harvey and wife Brenda and their children Jerri Seets, Jason Harvey, and Jennifer Bremer, their spouses and families; sisters-in-law, Dana Clary, Robin Breeding and their spouses and families; sister-in-law, Diana Howse; niece Pam Thornell; and special niece, Kimberly Thornell DeLuca and her spouse and family.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in James’ honor to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented