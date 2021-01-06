On Christmas Eve morning, Fred entered into his joyous eternity with Jesus with his wife Norma by his side. Fred enjoyed a long and healthy life of 94 years, until recent heart issues were complicated by COVID-19.
Fred was born December 14, 1926 in Eldorado, Kansas to Lewis Dewey Golike, Sr. and Helen Robinson Golike. After graduation from Kingman High School in Kingman, KS, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served two years near the end of WWII. He then graduated from Ottawa University, Ottawa, KS on the GI Bill and went to seminary in Kansas City. Fred was a full-time Baptist minister in Wichita and Goddard, KS. He retired from the ministry, but continued active involvement with his church, as Moderator, youth leader, Sunday School teacher, Bible Study leader, and sang in the choir. Fred worked for the American Cancer Society in Minnesota and Arizona, and the American Heart Association and retired from Pioneer Distributing in Arizona. After his retirement, Fred and Norma enjoyed many extended road trips around the United States, plus cruises and trips to Europe and Russia with friends. Fred and Norma moved to New Braunfels in 2005 when they joined New Braunfels Christian Church, where he served for many years as Church Elder.
Fred loved his family dearly and spent as much time as possible with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren – each one was so precious. For many years he enjoyed coffee with a group of men from church every Tuesday and Thursday morning. Fred could strike up a (possibly long!) conversation with anyone, felt that “strangers were friends he hadn’t met yet,” and enjoyed telling about his life experiences. He shared his love for God whenever he had the chance and was a great prayer warrior for anyone he knew in need.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents and his brother L.D. Golike Jr. Left to remember Fred and a life well lived are his beloved wife of 62 years, Norma; daughters Debi Hougdahl (Doug) of Amery, Wisconsin and Liane Hayes (Jeff) of Austin,TX, and son Marc Golike (Shannon) of Kalispell, Montana. Missing their “G-Pa” are grandchildren and great-grandchildren Josh (Jennifer) Friesen, Brooklyn; Eric (Becky) Miller, Jaxon, Nolan, Declan; Lauren (Mike) Munoz, London; Amy Miller; Kiel (Stephanie) Golike, Becca, Nate; and Reid (Pita) Golike; plus step-grandchildren and families of Morgan Pavalatos, Dustin, Brandon, and Jake Janesh. Judith Golike, sister-in-law and Charley Carlson, brother-in-law as well as nieces and nephews will also remember him with love.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hope Hospice for their very kind and special care of Fred.
Because of Covid restrictions, a Celebration of his life will be held later this year, when it is safe to gather. Memorials may be given to New Braunfels Christian Church or Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut, New Braunfels, TX in Fred’s name.
