Hermelinda “Linda” Zavala Guerrero born March 27, 1933 in New Braunfels, Texas left to be with our Savior on August 5, 2019 in New Braunfels at the age of 86.
Linda is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gilberto Amaya Guerrero, Sr.; son, Oscar Guerrero; her parents, Juan and Francisca Zavala and brothers Juan Zavala, Jr and Fulgencio Zavala. She is survived by her children, Gilbert Guerrero, Jr. & wife, Gloria, Rudy Guerrero, Sr. & wife, Lily, Reynaldo Guerrero, Yolanda Ybarra & husband, Roger, Blanca Guerrero and Rosalinda Estrada; brothers, Lucio Zavala, Fred Zavala & wife, Mary Jane and Rick Zavala & wife, Lucinda; sisters, Mary Hinojosa and Beatrice Gil & husband, Joe; sisters-in-law, Diana Zavala and Natividad Zavala; 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda was a hardworking migrant laborer from her childhood years into early adulthood. Her home was always open to any visitors and they never left her house hungry. Linda was fortunate enough to be a two-time Five Generation Grandma. Throughout her lifetime her hobbies included: planting and gardening, casino gambling, dancing with her husband, and cooking for her family. She was a member of Union Funebre De Padres Familiares and Holy Family Church.
Linda will always be remembered as a sweet, kind, loving woman who always took pride in looking her best. She was lovingly known as: Mami, Suegra, Welita, Granny and Weweta. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM (with a Rosary being Recited at 6:00 PM) on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels. A Mass will be Celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in New Braunfels with Father Michael Peinemann as the Celebrant. Burial will follow in procession to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in New Braunfels, Texas.
Pallbearers will be: Gilbert Guerrero III, Oscar Guerrero, Rudy Guerrero, Jr., Victor Guerrero, Ramiro G. Juarez, Jr. and Paul A. Estrada. Honorary Pallbearer will be J.C. Robledo
