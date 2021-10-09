Lana Delleney Harper passed away at home on September 28, 2021. She was born in Marlin, Texas to Ned and Corinne (Patterson) Delleney.
Lana was an active, curious young lady. She enjoyed going to the family farm with her Dad so she could ride horses. Her interests continued growing into a love of music. Lana began playing the French horn in middle school and played in the Harlingen High School band until she graduated. After graduation she studied accounting at Draughan’s Business College in San Antonio where she earned her diploma. A whiz with numbers, Lana worked for numerous companies including Swearingen/Dee Howard Aircraft company in San Antonio. Pride in her work and exceptional organizational skills made her a valued employee. Full-time employment did not stop her from raising two very active sons.
After making a move to Austin, Lana had the good fortune to meet her “knight in shining armor” during a visit to the VFW Hall. His name was Ernest Marion Harper, and he literally swept her off her feet as they danced the night away! They were married in 1991 and became almost inseparable. Ernest was a retired Army Officer and heavily involved in the VFW. Lana enjoyed helping him with his activities and became president of VFW Auxiliary 3377. Together they loved helping people in need and volunteered at hospitals and nursing homes throughout Texas. Both were active members of the Military Order of Cootie. Along with her busy VFW schedule she worked full time for Antique Street Lamps in Austin until retiring in 2005.
Lana lived a full life. She enjoyed meeting new people and making a difference in their life. She made every person she met feel special, and that is a very rare and special gift indeed.
Lana is predeceased by her parents, her son, Michael Wayne Carroll; step-daughter, Cynthia Faye Harper; brothers, Nat Patterson Delleney and Ned Blake Delleney; and brother-in-law, Paul Harper Jr. She is survived by her husband, Ernest M. Harper, a son, Steve Carroll (Cheryl); daughter-in-law, Leanne Carroll: step-sons, Randy and Mike Harper; grandson, Justin Carroll and fiancee, Chelsey Davis; step-children; Rebecca Harper, Jordan Harper, Melissa Harper; great-grandson, Eli Harper-Louis; and a sister, Patricia D. Gilroy, sister-in-law; Marilyn Delleney; brother-in-law Bill Harper, nieces Katherine Brinkley, Jeanne Lea Thibadoux; and many beloved cousins.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VFW Auxiliary #3377 in Manchaca, Texas; the NeuroEndocrine Tumor Research Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer, or the charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank Lana’s medical team especially Dr. McGinnis, Dr. Wright, Debbie, Sarah, Liz, Caitlin, Jessica and Vanessa with Hope Hospice and their team for helping Lana’s final journey to be peaceful with grace and dignity.
Funeral arrangements are through Harrell Funeral Home, 1715 Kirby, in Kyle, Texas 78640 Phone: (512) 268-8200 Burial will be in Live Oak Cemetery in Manchaca Texas.
