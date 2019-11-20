Jill Marie Edwards, 66, of Bastrop, Texas passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 in Bastrop, Texas. She was born November 30, 1952 in Fort Worth, Texas to Rembert and Myra (Stoehr) Ebert.
She is survived by her spouse, Jim Edwards; children, Jessica (Edwards) Rogers and Jordan Edwards; grandchildren, Hattie, Molly, and Elijah; brothers, Karl Ebert, Joe Ebert; sisters, Kathy Littlefield, Eve LaTulipe; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her son James (Jay) Edwards.
She was a teacher for numerous years at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School where she touched the lives of countless children. After retiring from teaching she spent the majority of her time in her shop working on arts and crafts projects, tending her garden, or spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved traveling the world and was fortunate enough to have traveled not only throughout the United States but also to various countries around the world. She was loved as a wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend. She will not be forgotten and she will forever be missed.
The family will receive friends at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A Rosary service will follow at 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Hill Country Memorial Gardens in New Braunfels.
