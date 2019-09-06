Chad Lance Collier, 42 years old, went to be with our Lord on August 31st in Wimberley, Texas.
Chad was born in McAllen Texas on July 31st 1977 and resided in Wimberley, Texas. He was the son of Cody Lance Collier and Cherry Vickers Ethridge.
Chad graduated from New Braunfels High School and attended Blinn College where he met his wife of 19 years, Virginia. He was a member of Chapel in the Hills Church.
Chad was a persistent tinkerer, never short of ideas for another new project. By many measures, Chad lived a short life. On the other hand, the energy he brought to everything he committed to and the many people he touched in different ways.. was a life lived to the fullest. Chad was self-employed many years as a handyman & roofing contractor. Recent years were devoted to the one job that was most important to him, working in the home & caring for his two children. He was an avid outdoors man & talented artist. He enjoyed walks with his family, teaching his children about all of God’s creations & scripture. He will be remembered for his passionate spirit, forgiving nature, silly humor, infectious laugh and amazing wit.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Collier; son, Connor Collier; Daughter Claire Collier; Mother, Cherry (Neal) Ethridge; Father, Cody Collier; Sister Kassi (Barry) Jaroszewski; Grandparents William Jr. (Edie) Collier; Grandmother Diane Ogden Dooley and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Warren (Buddy) and Treva Vickers; uncle, Bub Vickers and cousin, Buc Vickers.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 10th at 10:30 AM at Chapel in the Hills Church in Wimberley Texas, 14601 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley TX 78676.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Memorial Fund honoring Chad Collier’s family; Prosperity Bank at 2610 E. Common St, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Attn: James Long
Commented