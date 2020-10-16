On October 13, 2020, after a wonderful 94 years of life and 74 years of marriage, Eleanora Haas Schmoekel passed away in Seguin, Texas. She was born on May 12, 1926, in Cranes Mill, Texas, to Erwin and Erna Mueller Haas. The ranch they lived on is now under water at the bottom of Canyon Lake. The family moved to New Braunfels, Texas and later to the Marion area where she grew up and married Udo H. Schmoekel, Jr. on July 24, 1946 in the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Marion. They had three sons, Jerry, Larry and Steve. Eleanora began her long, over 30-year babysitting career in 1965 when she began keeping six-week old Donna Linder, then later her younger sister, LeeAnn, who both to this day still know her as “Mom”. Through the years she and Udo enjoyed traveling to Europe, Mexico, Canada, Fiji, and throughout all of the forty-eight continental United States. Many times, these trips included polka dances, family vacations, and just enjoying this wonderful country. She was an avid Hermann Sons member and helped for many years with bingos and events held at the Hermann Sons’ hall in Seguin.
She is survived by her husband, Udo; their son, Jerry, and his wife, Jo; their son Larry; and their son, Steve, and his wife, Candice. She is also survived by one grandson, Brian Schmoekel and wife, Jenna, and their children, Ashlyn, Caedmon, Logan, and Emelyn; granddaughter, Kristi Schmoekel Uhl, and her daughters, Rebekah, Abigail and Bethany; granddaughter, Holly Mangum Wittenberg and husband, Jeff, and their sons, Noah and Aiden; and granddaughter, Tina Mangum Cagle and husband, Craig, and their daughters, Cameron and Conner, along with a large number of the beloved children she babysat and helped raise over the years. Survivors also include her brother and his wife, Ewald and Evelyn Haas, of New Braunfels and their family. She will truly be missed. Udo wants to express gratitude to Steve, Donna, LeeAnn, Sue Thomas, and Brian for sitting with Eleanora during her last nights at the hospital.
Visitation will begin at 12 noon on Saturday, October 17 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. with the Rev. John Van Deusen officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Due to CDC protocols social distancing and face coverings are required at all locations. Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis St., Seguin, Texas, 78155. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
