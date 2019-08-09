Edith Faye Dobranich slipped quietly into her heavenly reward on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Edith Cron, was born in San Antonio, Texas on October 7, 1930, to Arthur and Edith Cron. Edith married James Dobranich on January 13, 1951 in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and he predeceased her on September 13, 2012.
Edith had five children: James (Speedy) Dobranich, Kathleen (Kathy Dobranich) Trujillo, Marie (Dobranich) Talbott, who predeceased her on December 28, 2012, Sharon (Dobranich) Harmon, and Diana (Dobranich) Vogel. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Her children’s spouses are: Janet Dobranich, Fidel Trujillo, Richard Talbott, Steven Harmon and Michael Vogel.
Graveside Services will be at Ft Sam Nat’l Cemetery, August 13, 2019 at 11:15 a.m.
