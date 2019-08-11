Elton “0pie” Eddie Specht

Elton “0pie” Eddie Specht, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather joined his 

heavenly father on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Elton was born the son of Eddie Specht and Hulda 

Harborth on December 6, 1931 in New Braunfels, TX. He attended school at Navarro ISD until he was 16 

and went to work on a ranch, until he was called into the line of duty for the u.s. Army in the Korean 

War. Following his return home he married the love of his life Mary Ann Riedel on September 7, 1954 

and later moved to Lawton, OK. God blessed their marriage with three children (Lyndon, Faye Lynn, and 

Leonard) and they moved to Hebbronville, TX in 1965. Here Elton became a supervisor for Arco Oil and 

Gas Co. and retired in 1999. After his retirement, they moved back to New Braunfels, TX and he lived 

out the rest of his days ranching. Throughout his years of training and showing horses, Elton earned 

many prestigious AQHA awards and titles. He loved watching his children and grandchildren follow in 

his footsteps later in life.

Elton was preceded in death by his parents Eddie and Hulda Specht, sister Leora Sultemeier, brother in 

law Emil Sultemeier, nephew Raymond Sultemeier, in laws Alfred and Evelyn Riedel, and brother in law 

Alfred Riedel Jr. Elton is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Mary Ann, his children Lyndon Specht 

and wife Elda, Faye Lynn Jessee and husband Woodie, and Leonard Specht and wife Melba. 

Grandchildren Amanda Roessler and husband Jason, Kristine Specht, Leslie Hatch and fiance Mason 

Cass, Dustin Specht and wife Ashley, Chance Specht and fiance Logan Quinn, Shaye Lynn Jessee, Joe 

Dodge Jessee and fiance Peyton Powell. Great-grandchildren Camden & Kaylee Herrmann, Paisley & 

Caroline Specht, and Harper Casso Nephew Glenn Sultemeier wife Wendy. Sister in law Sharon Harlow.

Memorial service will be Saturday August 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at First Protestant Church New Braunfels.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to the First Protestant Church of New Braunfels or Hope 

Hospice of New Braunfels.

