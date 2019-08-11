Elton “0pie” Eddie Specht, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather joined his
heavenly father on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Elton was born the son of Eddie Specht and Hulda
Harborth on December 6, 1931 in New Braunfels, TX. He attended school at Navarro ISD until he was 16
and went to work on a ranch, until he was called into the line of duty for the u.s. Army in the Korean
War. Following his return home he married the love of his life Mary Ann Riedel on September 7, 1954
and later moved to Lawton, OK. God blessed their marriage with three children (Lyndon, Faye Lynn, and
Leonard) and they moved to Hebbronville, TX in 1965. Here Elton became a supervisor for Arco Oil and
Gas Co. and retired in 1999. After his retirement, they moved back to New Braunfels, TX and he lived
out the rest of his days ranching. Throughout his years of training and showing horses, Elton earned
many prestigious AQHA awards and titles. He loved watching his children and grandchildren follow in
his footsteps later in life.
Elton was preceded in death by his parents Eddie and Hulda Specht, sister Leora Sultemeier, brother in
law Emil Sultemeier, nephew Raymond Sultemeier, in laws Alfred and Evelyn Riedel, and brother in law
Alfred Riedel Jr. Elton is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Mary Ann, his children Lyndon Specht
and wife Elda, Faye Lynn Jessee and husband Woodie, and Leonard Specht and wife Melba.
Grandchildren Amanda Roessler and husband Jason, Kristine Specht, Leslie Hatch and fiance Mason
Cass, Dustin Specht and wife Ashley, Chance Specht and fiance Logan Quinn, Shaye Lynn Jessee, Joe
Dodge Jessee and fiance Peyton Powell. Great-grandchildren Camden & Kaylee Herrmann, Paisley &
Caroline Specht, and Harper Casso Nephew Glenn Sultemeier wife Wendy. Sister in law Sharon Harlow.
Memorial service will be Saturday August 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at First Protestant Church New Braunfels.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to the First Protestant Church of New Braunfels or Hope
Hospice of New Braunfels.
Those wishing to sign the online guest book may do so at www.zoellerfuneralhm.com
Commented