Franklin Demuth left this earth to join his Lord and Savior on June 13, 2021. He passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was born in Brenham on March 19, 1935, to Frank and Henrietta Finke Demuth. He was raised in New Braunfels and graduated from New Braunfels High school in 1954. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1958 with a Business degree in Industrial Engineering. He was in the Army and Reserves from 1961 -1968.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Dorcele Brundridge and wife Mary Ann Demuth, and is survived by his wife Janis Demuth, daughter Tina Marie Miller and husband, Nelson Eugene of Houston. Survivors also include his brother, Eugene Demuth of Fredericksburg, several nieces and nephews and many wonderful and devoted friends.
Franklin spent 33 years with AT&T in Plant engineering, Information Systems and retired in 1992 as District Manager of Data Processing.
He loved being an Opa for Wurstfest, served as Board President of Executive Council for Eden Home, Past President of New Braunfels Noon Lions club, helped the Salvation Army Task Force to establish a dental clinic for the low-income people in New Braunfels and was a Member and Board Director of Folkfest for New Braunfels Conservation Society. Franklin was also a Board member of the New Braunfels Historic Museum Society, member of the Sophienburg Museum and a member of the Chamber of Commerce.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, July 10 at Christ Our King Church located at 115 Kings Way, New Braunfels, TX 78132. A reception will be held immediately following the service to continue celebrating Franklin’s life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Grace Church, 3240 FM 725, New Braunfels, TX 78130 or any charity of your choice.
