Vernard M. Greene: 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Marion, Texas on January 25, 2021. He was born November 13, 1942 in Brownsville, Pennsylvania to the late Conard and Pearl (Coking) Greene. He married Janice E. Kaderli on Aug. 20, 1974 in Seguin.
Vern was proud of his time serving in the United States Army where he became a Specialist (E7) in pro-gramming. After serving in the army for 8 and a half years, Vern worked as a computer programmer at Randolph Airforce Base and then later at Datapoint.
Vern loved to spend time with his family hanging out in the back yard and telling stories about his child-hood and about his time serving in the Army. His hobbies included working with computers, genealogy, and cooking. He made the best homemade cabbage rolls.
Vern is survived by his wife Janice, their 2 children Michael Greene and his wife Charla of Marion, TX and Selina Ryan (Greene) and her husband Mark of Live Oak, TX. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Bri-an, Dustin, Jared, Summer, Elijah, Isaiah, and Elizabeth.
Vern is also survived by his siblings: Patricia Davis, of Altoona, PA and Rebecca Wyland, of Warriors Mark, PA and several nephews. Vern was preceded in death by his parents; Conard and Pearl Greene, and brother James Greene.
A private graveside service is scheduled at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on February 24 at 2:15pm. A celebration of life will be held later. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to New Braunfels Hope Hospice.
