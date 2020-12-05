Gertrude Becker Foy, 84, passed away on November 17, 2020. Her strength and faith overcame long suffering with a beautiful smile and indomitable spirit. She was born in New Braunfels, TX on April 23, 1936 and was the daughter of Alwin Carl Becker and Toska Emilie Bartels. She was a graduate of New Braunfels High School and Texas College for Women in Denton. She gave her long life as a wife, homemaker, mother and teacher in spots around the globe as a military spouse and dedicated church volunteer. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Colonel (Ret) William H. Foy; sons, Bryan and his wife Betty of New Braunfels; Stephen and his wife Beth of New London, NH, and grandchildren William, Christopher, Sarah, Caroline, Douglas and Robert. She is also survived by brothers, Leroy A. Becker of Kingsland; Raymond A. Becker and wife Ellie of Fredericksburg, VA and nieces and nephews Cathy Becker Lubin and Cindy Becker Menke of Fredricksburg, VA, and Leroy (Chip) Becker Jr. and Lori Becker Dever of Austin. Memorial services will be held on Friday, Dec 11 at 9:15 AM at Porter Loring Mortuary North, San Antonio to be followed by interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 10:45 AM.
For those who are unable to attend in person, the service will be livestreamed. The link may be viewed on Mrs. Foy’s obituary page at porterloring.com.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH, 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 – (210) 495-8221.
