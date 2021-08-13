Vidal Moreno Barboza, 73 of New Braunfels, went to be with our Lord on July 12, 2021. He was a life time resident of New Braunfels born to Viviano and Celia Barboza on Nov. 17, 1947. He is survived by daughters Erica Lane, Taunya Villareal and Savanah Aguilar (Michael), sons Vidal Barboza Jr, Haven Barboza, and grandchildren Vidal Ethan Barboza, Mayson Saenz and Dustin Gray Villareal. He’s survived by siblings Elva de Leon (Joe), Nick Barboza (Anna), cousin-sister Mary Esther Raigosa (Ray) including all his sibling’s children’s families, cousins and the rest of the Barboza and Moreno families. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Antonio (Tony) Barboza, aunt Paula Barboza Castillo considered second mom and followed in death by brother Viviano Barboza Jr. (aka Kooke).
At the start of Vidal’s working career he had dishwasher chores at his parent’s El Capricho Drive-In Restaurant Cir. 1961-63, joined the Gary Job Corps Cir. 1964, volunteered with the U.S. Army, 17th Air Calvary and spent a total of 3 tours in Vietnam 1966,67’,68’ and 69’ (majority of his deployment as a frequent flyer helicopter door machine gunner, was shot down three times), was honorably discharged, documented as exposed to agent orange, was awarded the Army Valorous Unit Award, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Purple Heart and lived long enough to receive a letter from Barack Obama proclaiming the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War. Worked as an iron worker in the 70’s. On his 3rd very fruitful marriage fathered his last four kids (his kids were altar servers at our Holy Family Church of N.B. where Vidal himself was baptized, made his first communion and confirmation). He had a landscaping/construction business in the 80’s and beyond. Vidal retired early as a disabled veteran, was a wonderful cook, enjoyed watching sports, playing cards, playing slot machines, a little partying, and most of all visits from his kids. One of his favorite songs was Celia by Joan Sebastian (both Sebastian’s and Vidal’s mother’s names was Celia). Vidal helped his sister Elva take care of their parents for many years in a very dependable and loving manner.
We Vidal’s siblings would like to thank the Johnnys (Johnny Zavala and Johnny Leos are two Vietnam Veterans that were always by Vidal’s side). They would take him to his VA appointments, do safety checks, take him food and visit him daily. Vidal kindly labeled them as “my brothers from another mother” and they took care of Vidal until the very end. We would also like to thank James and Debbie Whitaker who also provided meals, VA appt. rides and errands often. If we missed anyone, we thank you as well.
On August 16, 2021 the doors of the Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo Ave, New Braunfels, TX will open at 9:30 A.M. for the 9:45 A.M. veteran’s salute. Memorial Mass to be held at 10:00 A.M., Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery (shelter #1) in San Antonio, TX on August 17, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. with military honors.
