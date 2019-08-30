Danny Cruz, age 59, and a resident of New Braunfels, passed away on Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Danny was born on February 12, 1960 in New Braunfels to the late Esperanza Davila and Matilde Cruz. Life truly began for Danny at 16 years old when he met Diana, who was 14. Their love was a bond deeper than many could understand; a marriage that spanned some 43 years. Danny was fiercely protective of his 4 daughters who were truly his heart. Danny was a faithful friend, he never met a stranger or a person he wasn’t willing to help. He opened his home and his heart to anyone in need. As Danny took his last breath, Diana held his face to hers, looked into his eyes and whispered, “I love you”. It was this love between them that left a legacy of family togetherness and great memories that will forever live on. Danny was preceded in death by his mother, Esperanza Natal; father, Matilde Cruz; daughter, Abigail Cruz. Survivors include his wife, Diana Cruz; parent, Hilberto Natal; children, Andrea Freeman and husband, Leonard. Ashley Cruz, Alicia Garcia, David Ozuna, Daniel Ozuna; sisters, Natalie Chapa and husband, Louis, Michelle Robledo and husband, David, Beverly Luna and husband, Ray, Stephanie Musser; brothers, Richard Cruz, Nino Cruz, Gilbert Natal, Albert Natal and wife, Stacy; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild, Ziven Kinder; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close family friends.
A service will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Iglesia Bethel Church on Saturday, August 31, 2019. A luncheon and celebration of life will follow at the church from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
