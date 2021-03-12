Lt. Col (Ret) Thomas M. Fisher, age 85, of New Braunfels, Texas died Friday, March 5, 2021. He was born October 15, 1935, in Columbia, Louisiana. Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Nancy Fisher. Survivors include his children, Steven Fisher and wife Kea, and Beth (Fisher) Dauzat and husband Scott; grandson, Dr. Braden Dauzat and granddaughters, Hannah Dauzat and fiancé Pablo Salinas, Kayla Fisher and Kristina Fisher.
Tom grew up on a farm in north Louisiana where times were tough, and the work was tougher. He was a proud graduate of Louisiana State University with a Petroleum Engineering degree and went on to a 36-year career in the United States Air Force. Throughout his tenure, he received numerous awards and commendations.
While stationed at his first assignment, Tom met and fell in love with the love of his life, Nancy, and married 6 months later. As an Air Force family, they lived in New Mexico, North Dakota, Louisiana, California, Germany, and Ohio. They retired to New Braunfels where they fell in love with their wonderful neighbors and special community. They were very fortunate to create life-long friendships everywhere they lived.
Tom was a passionate LSU fan. No matter where they lived, they proudly flew the Purple and Gold. Geaux Tigers! While he would watch any LSU sporting event, football was his favorite. You could find him cheering for his beloved Tigers through thick and thin. Tom was an avid bowler while in the military and had several 800 series to his name and even a few 300 games. Once retired, he turned his competitive nature to cards and played Skat with his card buddies twice a week. Tom went out a winner as he finished #1 on his last play.
Tom volunteered for many organizations over the years such as Meals on Wheels, ministries at Mary Help of Christians and St. Peter and Paul Catholic church, and Christus Santa Rosa hospital to mention a few. Although he enjoyed doing this work, he more enjoyed doing these activities with Nancy. Tom and Nancy were a team, Team Fisher!
Tom will be remembered as a kind, soft spoken, selfless, caring man who only wanted to please others. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Tom put others before himself, had a tremendous capacity to give of himself, and was truly happy when he was able to please those around him (and a LSU win of course!). Tom dedicated his life to his family, faith, and friends. Above all, he loved his family and kept them close.
Well done, good and trustworthy servant; you have shown you are trustworthy in small things; I will trust you with greater; come and join in your master’s happiness.-Matthew 25:21
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Zoeller Funeral Home 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, and Texas. Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm on Sunday March 14, 2021. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 2:00PM at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church 386 N. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, TX. Committal Service will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, 301 Peace Ave, New Braunfels, Texas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the following: Saints Peter and Paul Church - Ushers and Greeters Ministries 386 Castell Avenue | New Braunfels, TX 78130
Commented