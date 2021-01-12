The entirety of New Braunfels, Texas, and surrounding communities have suffered the loss of an institution and very quiet force of nature, with the loss of Patsy Wingfield, on January 8, 2021.
Born Patricia Eloise Patterson on October 28, 1937, to Robert Clyde Patterson and Ruby Marie Haas Patterson, Patsy married the love of her life Richard Perry Wingfield on December 18, 1957.
After attending New Braunfels schools and graduating from New Braunfels High School in 1955 as a member of the Unicorns’ cheerleading squad, she spent a career that spanned over 60 years being the boss of Perry, and driving her three children, Richard, Daryl, and Robin, and their friends to sporting events and competitions, and attending every sporting event and competition of her children, their friends, their friends’ children, and her own grandchildren. She would proffer advice on their decisions to marry too young or avoid college, and often offered direction by starting with the dreaded words “Just one thing.”
She and Perry built the local construction company Wingfield Construction, whose legacy can be seen all about New Braunfels in the form of most every metal-framed building built in the 1970s through the early 2000s. She was a meticulous bookkeeper, a strict taskmaster, a teetotaler who abided no cursing, an avid tennis player, and a rabid San Antonio Spurs fan. Seriously, she was a Spurs fan legend, and her Spurs cheerleader mannequin who startled and greeted passers-by from the second-floor balcony lives on.
She excelled in making her home open to all and welcome to most, as she hosted the annual MondOpen Tennis Tournament for 30 years for family, and friends who became family. She introduced the game of tennis to her family and countless friends, making tennis players of generations of young people.
She received the Silver Unicorn Award in 1982, was a lifelong Unicorn football season ticket holder, was a member of New Braunfels Gay 40’s for 48 years, and took numerous road trip “retreats” with her friends Carolyn, Ginger, and Beverly to Las Vegas, Coushatta, and the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass.
Patsy, in her role as Gran, made Christmas magic for her grandchildren Taylor, Timothy, Shelby, Giavanna, and Sam, with color-coded gift ribbons and elaborate scavenger hunts, and taught them to return a serve with sportsmanship and little mercy. With a dry sense of humor and a quiet personality, she loved completely and loyally all who were in her vast circle of family and friends, as well as the San Antonio Spurs, the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Longhorns, and particularly Number 12 Bruce Bowen.
Patsy was preceded in death by her husband Perry, her brother Bob, and her parents Ruby and Clyde. She is survived by her children Richard Wingfield, Daryl Wingfield (Laura), and Robin Wingfield Curry, and by her grandchildren Taylor Wingfield, Giavanna Wingfield, Timothy Curry, Shelby Curry, and Sam Taylor. She is additionally survived by the Albrecht and Escobedo families, who have been made honorary Wingfields through their decades of loyal love, companionship, assistance, help, and devotion. One of the aforenamed is going home with Nubbins the cat.
Her family would like to thank the wonderful medical professionals and staff at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels for their extraordinary skill and kindness as Patsy spent her last few days on this earth in their caring hands.
A viewing is scheduled at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. A graveside funeral service and burial is scheduled for Thursday, January 14, 2021, for immediate family. When you attend the viewing, please sign the register book and take a flyer. We are paying for those, and Patsy would be dismayed if they went to waste.
