John Paul Jones age 82, of Canyon Lake passed away October 7, 2021 at Resolute Health Hospital from COPD Complications. Known fondly in the community as the Vacuum Doctor since 1989. John Paul is survived by his wife of 27 years, Alexandra, one daughter and one granddaughter, seven siblings (one brother, six sisters).
He was preceded in death by his parents and two younger brothers.
The funeral will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home Canyon Lake on October 18, 2021 at 11:00 am. Internment following at Mountain Valley Cemetery, Canyon Lake. The funeral reception will be at the VFW hall nearby.
