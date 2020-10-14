Dorothy Nettles Quinn slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Oct 6, 2020. Born August 11, 1923 in Bunkie, LA, she filled her 97 years.
At WW II’s end, she met the love of her life—James Paul Quinn. After a whirlwind courtship of six weeks, they married, a marriage that lasted sixty years and six months ending only when Paul died in 2007.
For the first twenty years, she and their three children followed Paul as the Air Force transferred him across the country and one ocean. Finally settling in Pasadena, TX, Dorothy went to work for the US Post Office as Administrative Assistant to the postmaster. When both retired, they moved to Woodbranch Village,TX. There she ran for mayor becoming the first female to win the post and served three terms before they moved to New Braunfels to be near the children.
Preceding her in death are her husband James Paul Quinn; parents—Charles Carter Nettles and Edelene Grayson of Bunkie, LA; sisters—Elna Nettles Morey of Elkhart, IN and Winnie Nettles Johnson of Kingwood, TX.
Survived by daughter Dotty Quinn Collins (Brian) of New Braunfels and sons Jimmy Quinn of New Braunfels and Charles Quinn (Ruby) of Bandera, TX; four grandsons—Paul Michael Quinn, Stephen Quinn, Matthew Quinn, and Brett Quinn; one granddaughter—Bonnie Meadows Stewart; one great granddaughter Jules Meadows; one great grandson Nathan Quinn; sisters Helen Nettles Palmer of Prairieville, LA and Edelen (Sugar) Nettles Turk of Youngstown, LA; numerous nieces and nephews.
Service at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, Texas 78130, where Rev. Jason Adams, First United Methodist Church, New Braunfels, will preside. Viewing—Friday, Oct. 16, from 6-8 pm; funeral—Saturday, Oct 17, 10:30 followed by internment at Guadalupe Valley Cemetery. Please visit her website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9392273 to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
For those who prefer memorials, send them to Hope Hospice or Salvation Army.
