Ann Davies Chambers, 84, passed away on February 27, 2021 in Richmond, TX. She was born to William Jeffrey Davies and Annie Mary (Hurley) Davies on February 29, 1936 in Cardiff, Wales. Ann and her family immigrated to the U.S. in 1953. She married John B. (Johnny) Chambers Jr. in Freeport, TX in 1956. Ann proudly became a U.S. citizen in 1962. She received her L.V.N. license in 1980 from Bee County College. When she and Johnny retired to New Braunfels, they became lifelong members of the First United Methodist Church in New Braunfels. She was a history buff, enjoyed reading, cooking, crafts, gardening, traveling and volunteering at all of her children’s activities.
She is preceded in death by husband, Johnny Chambers and sister, Jane Veit.
She is survived by her children, Cathy (Marten) Mosis, Julie Chambers, Megan Chambers and John (Laura) Chambers. Grandchildren, Buck (Anna) Koalenz, Reid, Kalie and Lauren Mosis, Allison and Hunter Chambers. Great Grandchildren, Kenzlie Mosis, Beau and Magnolia Koalenz. Her sister-in-law, Nan (Ogden) Bass.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family request that memorial contributions be given to First United Methodist Church-New Braunfels or the charity of one’s choice.
