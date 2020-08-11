Mary Elizabeth Himes of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on August 7, 2020 at the age of 79. Arrangements are being done with Zoeller Funeral Home. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9303876 for updates and to leave memories and condolences for the family.
