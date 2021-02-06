Homer D. Maxwell, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on January 31, 2021.
He was born July 21, 1945 in Rosebud TX to Homer D Maxwell Sr. and Eva (Bagley) Maxwell.
He attended schools in Killeen, worked for NBU for 20 years, and owned MPM.
For the past 30 years, Homer worked for William Edge Salon until his passing.
He was preceded in death by parents, Homer D. and Eva Bagley Maxwell; wife, Judy Turner Maxwell; son, Homer D. Maxwell III; brother, Frank James Maxwell, and sisters, Bobbie Kellems and Shirley Jolly.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy & Diana Maxwell; granddaughter, Samantha G. Sattiewhite; great-grandson, Isaiah; numerous nieces and nephews; stepchildren, Billy, Joann, Debbie and Misty. In addition, a life-time of true friends from all over this great place mourn his loss.
Due to the current social Rona situation, at this time there will be no memorial...So let’s all take a moment to remember him with love until we can come together in the future to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
